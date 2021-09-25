United Russia, the country’s ruling party, will get 324 out of 450 seats in the eighth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, official election results have revealed.

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova announced the verified results of the elections, which were held from September 17 to 19 both online and offline, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Communist Party will receive 57 seats in the new State Duma, followed by A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party with 27 seats, the Liberal Democratic Party with 21 seats, the New People party with 13 seats, as well as each seat for the Civic Platform, Rodina, and the Party of Growth.

Five self-nominated candidates will also become lawmakers.

The official voter turnout stood at 51.72 per cent, higher than 47.88 per cent in the 2016 elections.

–IANS

ksk/