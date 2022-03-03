WORLD

Russia’s secret documents reveal war plans approved on Jan 18, capture Ukraine in 15 days

By NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s secret war documents have revealed that the plans for Moscow’s war with Ukraine were approved on January 18 and it anticipated that the capture must be executed within 15 days, from February 20 to March 6.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operations Command said: “Due to the successful actions of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are losing not only equipment and manpower.

“In a panic, they leave secret documents. Thus, we have at our disposal the planning documents of one of the units of the battalion tactical group of the 810th separate brigade of marines of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

“Among the received documents are a work card, combat mission, call sign table, control signal tables, hidden control tables, personnel list, etc.

“Based on the information received, it is known that the planning documents for the war with Ukraine were approved on January 18, and the operation to capture Ukraine itself must take place within 15 days, namely from February 20 till March 6.

“The enemy unit was to disembark from the Orsk VDK in the area of the Stepanovka-1 settlement and further act with the military units of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, namely with the 177th Separate Regiment of Marines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The ultimate goal of these forces was to blockade and take control of Melitopol.

“So, when once again one of the prisoners says that he came to study and got lost, do not believe it. They knew, they carefully planned and prepared. And we will say one thing to the Russian occupiers: keep your equipment and secret documents, we will need them, the first – for our defenders, and the second – for The Hague.”

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

20220303-123002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.