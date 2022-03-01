WORLD

Russia’s security concerns must be taken into account for settlement in Ukraine: Putin

By NewsWire
0
0

All Moscow’s security concerns must be taken into account for settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin on Monday reiterated that a settlement would only be possible if Russia’s security concerns were taken into account, including “Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea,” as well as the country’s commitment to solving the tasks of Ukraine’s demilitarisation and denazification, and the issue of Ukraine’s neutral status, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine and expressed hope they would lead to the desired result, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The French side expressed its well-known views on Russia’s special military operation… and expressed hope for a quick settlement of the conflict through dialogue,” the Kremlin said.

Putin said that Russia’s armed forces are not striking civilian objects, and do not pose a threat to civilians.

“Ukrainian nationalists, who have been using their civilian population ‘as a human shield,’ are a threat,” Putin said.

According to the Elysee, Macron asked Russia to respect international law and protect the civil population.

“The French President reaffirmed the necessity to implement an immediate ceasefire,” the Elysee said.

Putin and Macron agreed to hold further contacts.

20220301-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.