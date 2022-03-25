Condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms, NATO leaders called the ongoing war as the “gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades”, adding that it has “shattered peace in Europe, causing enormous human suffering and destruction”.

The remarks were made in a joint statement issued on Thursday by the heads of state and government of the 30 NATO members after the conclusion of a summit in Brussels.

The NATO members called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “immediately stop this war and withdraw military forces from Ukraine, and call on Belarus to end its complicity, in line with the Aggression Against Ukraine Resolution adopted at the UN General Assembly on March 2”.

“Russia should comply with the March 16 ruling by the UN International Court of Justice and immediately suspend military operations. Russia’s attack on Ukraine threatens global security. Its assault on international norms makes the world less safe.

“President Putin’s escalatory rhetoric is irresponsible and destabilising,” the statement said.

The statement went on to say that Ukrainians have inspired with the world with their “heroic resistance to Russia’s brutal war of conquest”.

“We will work with the rest of the international community to hold accountable those responsible for violations of humanitarian and international law, including war crimes.

“We are deeply concerned about the increased risk of sexual violence and human trafficking,” it added.

The NATO leaders have also urged Russia to allow rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access and safe passage for civilians, and to allow for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities.

“We also condemn attacks against civilian infrastructure, including those endangering nuclear power plants. We will continue to counter Russia’s lies about its attack on Ukraine and expose fabricated narratives or manufactured ‘false flag’ operations to prepare the ground for further escalation, including against the civilian population of Ukraine.

“Any use by Russia of a chemical or biological weapon would be unacceptable and result in severe consequences,” the leaders were quoted as saying in the joint statement.

The NATO heads of state further reiterated their commitment to stand by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, the Kiev government, as well as the “brave Ukrainian citizens who are defending their homeland”.

They called on states, including China, to “uphold the international order as enshrined in the UN Charter, to abstain from supporting Russia’s war effort in any way, and to refrain from any action that helps Russia circumvent sanctions”.

“President Putin’s choice to attack Ukraine is a strategic mistake, with grave consequences also for Russia and the Russian people.

“We remain united and resolute in our determination to oppose Russia’s aggression, aid the government and the people of Ukraine, and defend the security of all allies.”

