ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

‘Rust’ production company agrees to pay $100,000 fine over Hutchins shooting

NewsWire
0
0

The production company behind the Spaghetti Western film ‘Rust’ has agreed to pay a fine of $100,000 to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The production company was issued a fine of $136,793 by the bureau last April. The amount was the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Under the settlement, which is pending approval, the bureau downgraded its claim from “wilful-serious” to a “serious” violation.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Melina Spadone, senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said: “We are pleased to have entered into an agreement with OHSB, subject to approval, which downgrades the citation and reduces penalties. Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honour the life and work of Halyna Hutchins. Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”

It comes a day after actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of the cinematographer.

The 64-year-old actor will next face a preliminary hearing at a date yet to be set. The hearing will determine whether or not the case will go to trial. The actor was charged over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month.

20230225-125404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

    ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to return with 90-minute episodes in March

    Trial for Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes set to begin on Oct...

    Madonna takes to Harlem street singing ‘Like A Prayer’