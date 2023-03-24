HEALTHWORLD

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

NewsWire
0
0

Public health workers and local leaders in eastern Rwanda’s Kirehe district bordering Tanzania are working together to heighten surveillance measures at the Rusumo common border, following an outbreak of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania’s northwest Kagera region, officials said.

Bruno Rangira, the Kirehe District Mayor, said on Friday that they have ramped up preparedness involving public awareness campaigns on Marburg signs and symptoms, prevention measures as well as plans for managing suspected cases.

“Public awareness is being carried out by health officials and local leaders targeting residents, including the border community and travellers travelling to Tanzania,” Rangira told a news briefing at the district.

Rangira called on grassroots officials and residents to play their role in preventing the disease outbreak in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have enhanced readiness for the possibility of a virus outbreak, including setting aside isolation rooms at the district hospital and at the border,” Jean Claude Munyemana, the head of Kirehe Hospital, told Xinhua.

Health personnel who used to screen for Covid-19 have been empowered to screen travellers for Marburg virus signs, he said.

Tanzania’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday declared the first outbreak of the deadly disease in the country, which has killed five people, with three others admitted to hospitals.

Edson Rwagasore, the division manager of public health surveillance and emergency at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, confirmed that though there is no probable or confirmed case of Marburg virus disease in the country, the Ministry of Health saw it important to enhance surveillance at points of entry.

Marburg virus is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola and is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. Illness caused by the Marburg virus presents abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise.

Many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days, and vaccines or antiviral treatments to treat the virus are yet to be approved. The virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

20230325-005801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    92% of population in Beijing to get Covid by January end:...

    Telangana logs 4,416 Covid cases

    Private member’s bill to regulate population withdrawn in RS

    Early exposure to antibiotics may affect adult gut health