Rwanda, Kenya sign agreements to enhance cooperation

Rwanda and Kenya have signed nearly 10 agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in several areas, including education, ICT, health, gender and child development, youth and capacity development for the public service as well as correctional services.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Tuesday said the two countries had agreed to work together for the benefit of the people.

“Over the years Rwanda and Kenya have built strong relations. These new areas of cooperation will bring us even closer together,” said Kagame.

He expressed hope that the two countries can leverage shared interest to equip youth with the skills and knowledge to innovate and compete, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ruto said the memoranda and documents signed in the different sectors “will consolidate the relations between the two countries and present new momentum and create new impetus for the growing of our relations”.

The Presidents also said the two countries seek to expand trade and investment as well as help the region in terms of fostering peace and security.

Kenya is committed to working with Rwanda in advancing peace and security, trade and investment and the implementation of the continent’s Agenda 2063, Ruto added.

The two leaders, meanwhile, agreed that the instability in South Sudan, Ethiopia and eastern Congo requires collaboration to address.

The signing ceremony of the cooperation agreements was preceded by a three-day meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation between Rwanda and Kenya in Kigali which discussed the areas of mutual interests to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

