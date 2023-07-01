INDIA

Rwanda reburies remains of over 10,000 genocide victims

NewsWire
Remains of 10,224 victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi were accorded a befitting burial in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

The remains were recovered from Nunga and Karembure villages in the Kicukiro district in Kigali, and transferred to the Gahanga memorial site, as the government is building new sites with enough space for proper preservation, said Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, Minister of Public Service and Labour, while addressing government officials and families of the victims, on Friday.

Kayirangwa added the public should resist genocide ideology and also criticised the people who conceal information about the whereabouts of victims’ remains, nearly three decades after the genocide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rwandans launched commemoration activities in April to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme “Remember-Unite-Renew”. The activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which more than one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed.

