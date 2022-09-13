SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Rwanda defeated Tanzania by six wickets in the final of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2022, with all-rounder Henriette Ishimwe returning figures of 2/7 and adding a valuable unbeaten 17 as the country completed the line-up of 16 teams that will participate in next year’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Ishimwe paced Rwanda’s run chase during the middle overs to ensure her side was able to chase down Tanzania’s score of 84 with more than four overs remaining.

The victory sees Rwanda clinch the last remaining spot in January’s tournament in South Africa, with the African nation to be joined by fellow newcomers Indonesia, according to ICC.

It will be the first time Rwanda will participate in an ICC World Cup tournament at any level and they could come up against big cricket-playing sides such as Australia, India and England.

Ishimwe was backed by a fine bowling performance from Belyse Murekatete and Rosine Irera — their combined five wickets restricting Tanzania to a below-par 84.

Indonesia, who defeated Papua New Guinea to qualify from the East Asia Pacific region, are Rwanda’s fellow debutants at the U-19 World Cup.

The final 16 teams: (Automatic qualifiers) Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and USA. (Regional qualifiers) UAE, Indonesia, Scotland and Rwanda.

