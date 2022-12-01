INDIA

RWAs will be councillors of their areas, BJP’s non-cooperation nixed Mohalla Sabha plan: Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

All Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital will have their own ‘mini councillors’ with power handed to them in steps if the Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the municipal elections scheduled on December 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday while speaking with RWA representatives.

Kejriwal said the AAP would provide them with basic minimum funds and the RWAs will be councillors of their respective areas.

The RWAs will have financial and decision-making power on local issues, including fumigation, pruning of trees etc., Kejriwal said.

“The public will not remain mute spectators or consumers anymore. Each RWA will have its own mini councillor and powers will be handed to them step by step if AAP comes to the power in MCD,” he said.

“We will also have extensive consultations on these issues. If we successfully implement this idea of including the residents in the MCD, it will set an example for the entire country,” Kejriwal said.

“We had tried to divide Delhi into 3,500 Mohalla Sabhas, but the cooperation of BJP’s MCD was impossible. So the idea went to the shelf. Now we will actively involve RWAs in this. We want to create an active platform so that people don’t become mute spectators, and a two-way dialogue is maintained with the government,” he added.

20221201-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This is how Chulbul Pandey’s dream came true

    Now, Rakesh Tikait calls Owaisi ‘chacha jaan’

    ‘My dream-come-true moment’: Debattama Saha on shooting at Shrinathji temple

    TN police officer draws flak for demanding gender certificate from noted...