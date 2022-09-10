Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell has announced that he will not be seeking to extend his contract with the men’s team after it expires at the end of September.

Campbell, though, has agreed to stay on as consultant coach during the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to assist Ryan Cook, who will act as head coach during the mega event in October-November.

“It’s been a turbulent year during which I’ve had the opportunity to think extensively about my future and that of my family. After the great successes in recent years, I feel it is now time to pass on the baton. I’m looking forward to this upcoming World Cup, with which I can end a fantastic period with the Dutch national team.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my support staff over my time here, especially James Hilditch, my assistant coach, who has been with me from the start, and of course the players. Together, we have taken Dutch cricket to a whole new level,” said Campbell in a statement.

Campbell never hesitated to select young Dutch players for the national side, giving players such as Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede and Vikramjit Singh chances to excel on the international stage. Most recently, the Netherlands qualified for the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Campbell’s absence following his cardiac arrest in April under interim coach Ryan Cook.

“I have worked closely with Ryan Campbell and the support staff during my interim tenure and I am confident that the experiences we have shared and lessons we have learned will stand us in good stead for the upcoming global event,” said Cook.

Campbell became coach of the Netherlands men’s team in April 2017. His first success was leading the side to victory in the World Cricket League (WCL) which automatically secured the Netherlands the coveted 13th spot for the ICC ODI Super League.

Achieving this position regained for the Netherlands its ODI status and offers the prospect of direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. During his tenure the Netherlands’ ICC ODI ranking reached its historical peak at 11th in the world. The team also qualified for the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where they were unable to reach the Super 10 stage.

“We thank Cambo (Campbell) for all his hard work and dedication over the past five years. We feel confident that his expertise and knowledge of the team will assist Ryan Cook in the best possible way for the T20 World Cup,” said Roland Lefebvr, KNCB High Performance Manager.

