‘La La Land’ actor Ryan Gosling and ‘Hitch’ actress Eva Mendes have been together for the last ten years.

The pair are said to have started dating when they worked together on the 2011 movie, ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’.

The couple have not tied the knot yet, but they are as rock solid a couple as any seen in Hollywood and they also have two daughters together, Esmerelda (7) and Amanda (5). Ryan and Eva are also known to be notoriously private about their lives especially about their children.

In fact, Eva had clearly once said that her children are too small to understand about their images being uploaded online and as such it means that their photos are online without their consent, so she wants to respect that and keep them away from the limelight.

Paparazzi too have respected the Hollywood couple’s wishes and even when the family is photographed, the children’s faces are blurred so they can retain their privacy.

Since they don’t provide many opportunities to media houses to photograph them, anytime they are seen in public is a highlight. Just like their recent outing, when Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were seen strolling in London holding their daughters’ hands laden with shopping bags.

Everyone was dressed casually but stylishly. Eva wore a white sweater with black and pink patterns over a tan top and black skirt along with tan boots. She also had a striped tan sweater tied around her waist and a black sun hat. Ryan looked stylish in a green and black jacket, gray jeans, yellow cap and tan shoes.

Their children were the picture of casual comfort and both were holding some book that they probably just bought on their shopping trip.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were forthcoming about their children only during the pandemic as both actors said that it was challenging to take care and entertain their daughters through the lockdown.