Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was one of the names that came up in the speculations about who will be roped in for Marvel’s ‘Nova’, which is reportedly going to be a live-action movie.

But the ‘La La Land’ actor does not want any unwanted speculation making the rounds and he shut down this rumour by saying that he has no interest in playing that character.

Recently, in an interview with Josh Horowitz for ‘Happy Sad Confused’, the 41-year-old star said that he was not interested in playing a member of the Nova Corps. The actor, did, however, express interest in playing another kind of superhero.

Host Horowitz, took to his Twitter and wrote, “Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren’t true,” and added, “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

There were strong rumours a while ago which stated that Marvel was developing Nova project, but details about that project are very scarce.

It was then reported that the project, which was initially believed to be a film could actually take the form of a limited series, like Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’. Adding fuel to that speculation was the fact that writer of ‘Moon Knight’, Sabir Pirzada is also attached to the Nova project.

Ryan Gosling is currently shooting for ‘Barbie’ the first live-action adaptation of Mattel’s popular doll. In the movie, Ryan is playing the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie who is playing the titular role. Greta Gerwig is directing this based on a screenplay that she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.