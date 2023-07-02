‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor Ryan Gosling has pulled out of promoting his upcoming film ‘Barbie’ in South Korea due to ‘inevitable circumstances’.

Sharing the big screen with ‘The Suicide Squad’ actress Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, Gosling will essay the role of Ken, as per Female First.

Warner Bros. Korea said in a statement: “Ryan Gosling is hoping to meet with you through another opportunity. However, Margot and America Ferrera (Gloria) joined director Greta Gerwig for the press and fan gathering”.

A ‘Barbie’ pop-up opened yesterday in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, and will remain open until July 31.

According to Gosling, he laughed when he was told that he was “too old” to play Ken. He told GQ: “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with. It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time”.

“No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***** with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told. I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him,” he added.

