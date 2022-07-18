Ryan Gosling is the lead in Russo brothers’ Netflix movie, ‘The Gray Man’. The actor along with his co-stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and others have been on a promotional spree the last couple of weeks.

Ryan essays the role of Court Gentry (aka Sierra Six) in the ‘The Gray Man’. During the course of the movie’s promotions, Ryan Gosling, spoke to India Today and he was asked if he would be interested in collaborating on an Indian film.

To this Ryan said, “I would love that. I really would. If you can hook me up let me know. I am in, when do I start? I would love to find a film to do there. That would be amazing. Maybe I would talk to the Russos and we can find one.”

In yet another interaction, this time with Times of India, Ryan Gosling also spoke about his co-star. Dhanush and said, “Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and he is such a lovely person to be around. It was hard to pretend that I didn’t like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethic. He is so precise and he never made a mistake.”

‘The Gray Man’ has been adapted from a novel released in 2009 of the same name by author Mark Greaney. The story revolves around CIA spy Sierra Six, aka Court Gentry who happens to stumble upon dark secrets of his agency and as a result becomes the prime target of Lloyd Hansen, (Chris Evans) his former colleague who is out to hunt him down along with other international assassins.

‘The Gray Man’ stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Rege Jean-Page.

The movie is set to release on July 22, 2022. Besides, ‘The Gray Man’, Ryan Gosling will also be seen in Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation, ‘Barbie’ alongside Margot Robbie, who is playing the titular role. Ryan has signed up to be Ken and pictures of Ryan’s blond looks recently went viral.

Besides Ryan and Margot, the movie stars Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Michael Cera and Issa Rae. Produced by Warner Bros. and directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie is slated to release in cinemas in July 2023.