Hollywood star Ryan Gosling says his house was filled with an “avalanche” of Barbie merchandise before he ended up playing Ken.

The ‘Drive’ actor, 42, who has daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with his actress wife Eva Mendes, 49, is playing Barbie’s airhead boyfriend in Greta Gerwig’s new ‘Barbie’ film alongside Margot Robbie, 33, in the title role, and he said he felt he became the character as soon as he found one of his kids’ Ken dolls abandoned in their garden, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added at the European premiere of the film at London’s Cineworld in Leicester Square,

“All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film. It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it. I just one day picked up a Ken doll in the backyard – and the next moment, I was him.”

Director Greta, 39, who co-wrote the film with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach, 53, admitted at the premiere the project had sent on an emotional rollercoaster.

She added, “It’s so exciting but I also feel this ever-present wave of like, ‘Oh no, I’m going to cry,’ and then I’m like, ‘Don’t cry, it’s only amazing.’ But it is – it’s a lot… it’s incredible, but it’s a lot of
energy.”

Greta added Barbie creator Mattel was a joy to work with, saying, “I honestly can’t believe they let us make this movie, but they were really brave and they really allowed us to have creative freedom with their beloved brands.”

