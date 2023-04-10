‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has snapped up a $1.8 million house in a small Welsh village following his Wrexham FC success.

The Hollywood A-lister, 46, has become a local hero thanks to pumping cash into the struggling football club and has shown his commitment by owning a property in the area, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actor looks set to shift from the bright lights of New York to the village of Marford, just five miles from his football ground.

It will be a stark contrast from the star’s $5.3 million in the Big Apple, where he lives with actress wife Blake Lively and their four children.

A source told The Sun: “Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.”

The source further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up. It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

20230410-140804