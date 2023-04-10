ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

NewsWire
0
0

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has snapped up a $1.8 million house in a small Welsh village following his Wrexham FC success.

The Hollywood A-lister, 46, has become a local hero thanks to pumping cash into the struggling football club and has shown his commitment by owning a property in the area, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actor looks set to shift from the bright lights of New York to the village of Marford, just five miles from his football ground.

It will be a stark contrast from the star’s $5.3 million in the Big Apple, where he lives with actress wife Blake Lively and their four children.

A source told The Sun: “Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.”

The source further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up. It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

20230410-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jonathan Majors ate 6,100 calories a day for four months for...

    Moby wanted to show dynamics of music through new album ‘Reprise’

    ‘Manzilen apni jagah hai…’: Amitabh Bachchan’s disappointing first foray into Bollywood

    ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer dropped! And it’s a Marvel!