‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds has cast doubt on the long-hoped for ‘Free Guy’ sequel during an appearance in the U.K.

Headlining the four-day Just For Laughs comedy festival at the O2 Arena in London, Reynolds appeared in conversation with his ‘Deadpool 2’ co-star Rob Delaney who asked whether he was planning a sequel to any of the films he has produced, which include ‘Free Guy’, reports Variety.

“There is the potential to do a sequel to ‘Free Guy,’ which would be fun,” Reynolds replied. “I would love it. But also like, does everything fucking have to be a sequel? I don’t know. Sometimes it’s OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home.

“So you know, there’s a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, ‘Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one,'” Reynolds said, quoted by Variety. “No, the first movie validates the first one and then you can leave it at that. So I don’t know, we’re still talking about it.”

He also spoke about welcoming his fourth child with his wife, Blake Lively:

“Our home is insane. We’re really excited. We named the child Cocaine Bear. Which it turns out is a film that’s out right now. We’re in litigation right now with them.”

