Ryan Reynolds offers monetary reward to help find lost teddy

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is offering huge monetary reward to anyone who can find a teddy bear belonging to a woman from Vancouver.

Reynolds has offered $5,000 for the return of a special Build-a-Bear stuffed toy, which features the voice of the woman’s mother, who died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 53, reports people.com.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

The “Deadpool” star noticed a news story from his native Canada about Mara Soriano, whose black backpack was stolen during a recent move. Her backpack contained the stuffed bear.

