ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Ryan Reynolds-owned Welsh club promoted to English Football League

NewsWire
0
0

The Wrexham Association Football Club, which was bought by Canadian American ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ co-creator Rob McElhenney back in 2020, secured a promotion to the fourth tier of the English Football League recently for the first time in more than a decade.

The English Football League (EFL) consists of professional football clubs from England and Wales. Founded in 1888 as the Football League, it is the oldest such competition in the world. It was the top-level football league in England until 1992, when the top 22 clubs broke away to form the Premier League.

The Welsh National League game against Boreham Wood started badly for Wrexham, which conceded a goal 43 seconds into the 90-minute game when Lee Ndlovu lobbed the goalkeeper. A header from Elliot Lee tied the game and two goals from star striker Paul Mullin in the second half saw the team win comfortably, reports ‘NBC News’.

A previously down-on-its-luck Welsh soccer club thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners. The purchase even led to a Netflix documentary ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. The docuseries chronicled the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football’s oldest clubs, by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The duo, along with actor friend Paul Rudd, were among a crowd of more than 10,000 at the Racecourse in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in the game held recently.

Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left, so is guaranteed the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

20230423-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B’s exclusive NFT collection auctioned at $966K on fourth day

    Jaideep Ahlawat and his love for ‘The Godfather’ trilogy

    Tiger Shroff to lead yet another romance action entertainer with Shashank...

    Chandan dived into the prep for ‘Sanak’ knowing he’d be pitted...