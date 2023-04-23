ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

NewsWire
0
0

Wrexham Association Football Club, which was bought by Canadian American actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney back in 2020, secured a promotion to the fourth tier of the English Football League recently for the first time in more than a decade.

The game started badly for Wrexham, which conceded a goal 43 seconds into the 90-minute game when Lee Ndlovu lobbed the goalkeeper. But a header from Elliot Lee tied the game, and two goals from star striker Paul Mullin in the second half saw the team win comfortably, reported NBC News.

A previously down-on-its-luck Welsh soccer club thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners. The purchase even led to a documentary, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. The Docuseries chronicled the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football’s oldest clubs, by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney, along with actor friend Paul Rudd, were among a crowd of more than 10,000 at the Racecourse in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in the game which was held recently.

Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left, so is guaranteed the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

20230423-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akriti Singh: Being a debutante, selection of ‘Toofaan Mail’ in IFFI...

    Tovino Thomas pens letter of gratitude to those who greeted him...

    Venkatesh-starrer ‘Narappa’ release postponed

    ‘DNA World Tour’: Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May