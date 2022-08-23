ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Ryan Reynolds says Cheshire curry house has 'best Indian food in Europe'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has said that a curry house in a small Cheshire town has the ‘best Indian food in Europe’.

The Hollywood actor, 45, praised the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port as he shared a picture of the restaurant’s menu, reports mirror.co.uk.

Posting the picture to his Instagram Stories, the Wrexham co-owner said: “Best Indian food in Europe.”

He didn’t let slip what he ordered from the establishment.

A staff member told The Times they were happy to see Ryan’s post but have been so busy they have no idea when the ‘Deadpool’ actor ordered from them.

The Light of India was established in 1980 as one of the area’s first Indian restaurants.

Reynolds and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney are currently in the UK ahead of the launch of their Welcome to Wrexham documentary next week.

Reynolds has made several trips to the UK since taking over Wrexham nearly two years ago, but the ‘Free Guy’ star recently said that his wife, Blake Lively, wasn’t too impressed when she first heard about his business venture.

Speaking in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ryan said: “I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again’.”

“The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.”

20220823-185403

