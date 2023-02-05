ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ryan Reynolds starts training for ‘Deadpool 3’ but not without a jibe at Hugh Jackman

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds recently shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his large muscles on display, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I’m not training for Deadpool,” Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story.

“I’m training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who’s not as nice as everyone thinks.”

Jackman, 54, couldn’t help but respond with a quip of his own, reposting the story and adding a “Ur cute” sticker with a heart.

As per ‘People’ magazine, in September Jackman and Reynolds announced in a video posted to Twitter that ‘Wolverine’ would be in the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool 3’, with a source telling PEOPLE that the role will be much larger than a cameo.

Since the announcement, the actors have continued their playful feud, mirroring that of their characters’ ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Wolverine’. Jackman noted the two Marvel superheroes “are opposites” and “hate each other” in the upcoming sequel.

Last month, he jokingly begged the Academy not to nominate Reynolds’ Christmas movie ‘Spirited’ in an Instagram video, saying the nod would “make the next year of my life insufferable”.

