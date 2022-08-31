Irish carrier Ryanair has launched its largest winter schedule in Britain.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the airline said it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 British airports this winter, reports dpa news agency.

It will open 21 new routes to destinations such as Stansted to Lapland, Finland; Liverpool to Rome, Italy; Birmingham to Stockholm, Sweden; and Edinburgh to Grenoble, France.

Speaking at a press conference in London, the carrier’s Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as hopeless Heathrow continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.

“This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for the UK’s consumers and their families.”

O’Leary also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “useless” Cabinet.

He advised Johnson’s successor to “get rid of all of them”.

