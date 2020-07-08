Ryder Cup 2020 to be postponed to next year: report

New York, July 8 (IANS) The Ryder Cup golf tournament, currently scheduled to be played from September 25-27 this year at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is set to be postponed by an year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

An ESPN report quoted a source as saying that the tournament will be delayed until the same time frame in 2021.

“There will not be a Ryder Cup this year,” the source said as per the report. “The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022, and then they will alternate from there.”

The Presidents Cup was scheduled to be held from September 30-October 3, 2021, at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, now the Ryder Cup will take that window, with the Presidents Cup moving to 2022 and the next Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 30-October 2, 2022, in Rome, also pushed back a year.

Last week, British newspapers the Telegraph and the Guardian had reported that the Ryder Cup would be postponed, but getting to this point required the cooperation of numerous entities, including the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes things that people don’t know,” the source was further quoted as saying in the report. “They have to look out for the best of each organisation. I think there is way more to it than people would realise.”

