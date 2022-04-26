Ryerson University’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved a motion to change its name to “Toronto Metropolitan University” effective immediately.

The new name promises a future filled with possibilities, the university stated on its website.

“I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi. “Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been – an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be – a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated.”

The University Renaming Advisory Committee (URAC) oversaw extensive community consultations that generated responses from over 30,000 people and went on to review over 2,600 potential names.

“Finding a new name for our institution has been a rare opportunity and a great responsibility. We are the first Canadian university to take on a challenge of this scale and through research, deep consideration, broad collaboration and consultation we have a new name to unify the many diverse groups and people that call our university home now and for decades to come, Lachemi said.

“This is a very important moment in our university’s history as we move forward with a name that better reflects our values and can take us into the future,” a statement from Lachemi read. “As a university, our values have long defined who we are and they will always guide where we are going. They are the basis upon which we have built our uniquely vibrant, diverse and intentionally inclusive culture. Our new name builds upon these values and, along with our 73 years of excellence and achievement, it is intended to be a name that unifies all of us – a place where all of our community members belong.”

While the university is changing its name to better reflect its values and aspirations, the university’s mission, vision and visual identity will remain in place to maintain continuity, recognizability and ease the transition to a new name.