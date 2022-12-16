LIFESTYLEWORLD

S.Africa sees over 2 mn travellers in Nov

A total of 2,092,882 people, including arrivals, departures and transits, have travelled through South Africa’s ports of entry and exit in November, higher than the level recorded in the same period of last year, official data showed.

Arrivals climbed by 120.1 per cent year on year for international visitors, while departures and transits increased by 108.4 per cent and 64.9 per cent year on year, respectively, according to the Tourism and Migration report released by the Statistics South Africa.

“It is observed that in November, about 95.7 percent of tourists were in South Africa for holiday, while 3.9 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent were here for business, study and medical treatment, respectively,” Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

