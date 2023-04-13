LIFESTYLEWORLD

S.African fuel stations demand upfront payment due to theft

Some fuel stations in South Africa will now require drivers to pay for petrol and diesel in advance before filling up their vehicles due to an increase in the number of motorists fleeing without paying.

“Dear customers, please note that the rate of driving off without paying has recently increased, so we humbly request you to pay up before filling up first,” a sign, posted at a gas station in Constatia Road, Johannesburg, reads.

Melusi Kubeka, a petrol attendant at the station, told Xinhua that he has been a victim of motorists driving off without paying.

“What they don’t understand is that the money for the fuel they steal gets taken away from my income at the end of the month.”

“It happens in the evening or at night mostly. Some motorists asked to go to buy a loaf of bread only for them to drive off without paying,” Kubeka said.

South Africa has been impacted by rising fuel prices since 2022, and the prices are expected to remain high this year as the price of electricity continues to rise.

