South African police said they have arrested 18 suspects for inciting violence during the unrest last month which was triggered in the wake of former President Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment.

“Thus far, about 18 suspects have been arrested by the police and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). Some have already appeared in various courts in Gauteng, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal with others having been granted bail and others remanded in custody,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

She said one of the suspects, 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, created a Twitter account under the handle “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” with almost 60,000 followers where she incited people to commit crimes.

“Majozi is alleged to have incited public violence in the content she circulated on her social media accounts which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The case was postponed to October 18, 2021,” Mogale said.

Another 35-year-old suspect appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

The unrest in July claimed the lives of 337 people, while more than 2,500 people have been arrested in connection.

Zuma, once known for his fight against apartheid, has been imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for 15 months for disobeying court orders.

He did not testify before the judicial commission that was investigating accusations of corruption against him between 2009-2018.

