WORLD

S. African Prez deploys over 3,400 soldiers to maintain peace

NewsWire
0
0

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,474 soldiers from March 17 to April 17 to maintain peace, the country’s Parliament has said.

The Parliament said in a statement that they have been informed by the President of the employment of the South African National Defense Force for service, in cooperation with the South African Police Service, for the prevention and combating of crime as well as peace maintenance, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country’s opposition political party Economic Freedom Fighters has called for a national shutdown on March 20 to force President Ramaphosa to resign.

The employment of the soldiers is in line with the Constitution of South Africa, and an amount of more than 166 million rands (about $8.99 million) is expected to be incurred for this deployment, the Parliament said.

20230320-030804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZC agrees to release World No.1 ODI bowler Trent Boult from...

    Moscow urges West to facilitate Russian grain export

    50 Ukrainian servicemen freed in prisoner swap with Russia

    Colin Powell, who broke US racial barriers in politics, military, dies...