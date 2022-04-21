WORLD

S.Africa’s flood death toll revised down to 435

NewsWire
0
0

South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll has been revised down from 448 to 435, said Police Minister Bheki Cele while briefing the media about the flood on Thursday.

“There was a figure of 448 fatalities, which has now been revised down to 435. This is as a result of autopsies performed on four bodies and it was determined that the deaths were murder-related as they were found with bullet wounds… Nine more people were determined to have died from natural causes, which were not related to the disaster. The final fatality figure stands at 435 as of this morning,” Cele was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He said they have deployed over 3,000 police officers and 900 KwaZulu-Natal province metro police to help with emergency relief, maintain law and order and prevent opportunistic crimes while the army is deploying 10,000 that include doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists.

20220422-022201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL President invites int’l investors to Port City Colombo

    Pak to work with Afghanistan, other neighbours to combat terrorism: Army...

    US city declares racism public health crisis

    Car caravan hits roads in Cuba against US embargo