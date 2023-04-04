WORLD

S.Korea approves this year’s first private humanitarian aid to N.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea has approved 240 million won ($183,000) worth of private humanitarian aid deliveries to North Korea, marking this year’s first approval of aid to the reclusive nation, a government official said here on Tuesday.

In March, the government gave the green light to a civilian group’s application for assistance related to nutritional materials, the Unification Ministry official said, without providing other details.

“The government plans to continue to approve the delivery of humanitarian goods to North Korea at the request of the civic groups if they meet all the requirements,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the official as saying to the media.

Seoul approved 5.52 billion won worth of humanitarian aid to Pyongyang last year.

It remains unclear whether the reclusive regime has received the assistance amid pandemic-induced border controls and chilly inter-Korean relations.

20230404-091401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Will count Melbourne 82 higher than Mohali 82...

    Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rates

    Microsoft may add OpenAI writing tech to Office

    No quarantine for Covishield vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from Oct...