WORLD

S.Korea braces for typhoon Hinnamnor

NewsWire
0
0

Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to make landfall near South Korea’s southern city of Busan early next week, the state weather agency said on Saturday.

The powerful typhoon is forecast to land 70 km southwest of the port city at 9 a.m. on September 6, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon, the 11th this year, is expected to the hit the country as a “strong” typhoon, the third strongest in a four-tier system, with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its centre and a maximum wind speed of 43 meters per second, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA as saying

To prepare against possible damage from Hinnamnor, President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to come up with the highest response measures, according to the presidential office.

The Interior Ministry said it began operations of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in the morning and raised its typhoon alert level by one notch to “yellow” from “blue”.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Hinnamnor was located in waters 390 km southeast of Taipei.

The typhoon is set to move northward and reach waters 480 km south-southwest of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 9 a.m. on September 5 before making landfall.

20220903-083204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G-7 invitation not intended to “splinter” countries from Russia

    India reports 8,774 new Covid cases, 621 deaths

    Dutch regulators reject Apple’s 3rd-party app payment proposal

    Syrian Prez discusses economic cooperation with Iran FM