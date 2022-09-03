Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to make landfall near South Korea’s southern city of Busan early next week, the state weather agency said on Saturday.

The powerful typhoon is forecast to land 70 km southwest of the port city at 9 a.m. on September 6, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon, the 11th this year, is expected to the hit the country as a “strong” typhoon, the third strongest in a four-tier system, with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its centre and a maximum wind speed of 43 meters per second, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA as saying

To prepare against possible damage from Hinnamnor, President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to come up with the highest response measures, according to the presidential office.

The Interior Ministry said it began operations of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in the morning and raised its typhoon alert level by one notch to “yellow” from “blue”.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Hinnamnor was located in waters 390 km southeast of Taipei.

The typhoon is set to move northward and reach waters 480 km south-southwest of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 9 a.m. on September 5 before making landfall.

