LIFESTYLEWORLD

S.Korea-China passenger ferry services to resume after 3 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

International passenger ferry services between South Korea and China will resume next week after a hiatus of more than three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maritime Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 15 routes connecting South Korea’s western ports of Incheon, Pyeongtaek and Gunsan, and 11 Chinese ports, including Qingdao and Dandong, will be back to normal operations starting from March 20 following the suspension since January 2020, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Around 2 million people used the service in 2019, it added.

The resumption came as demand for the service has grown in line with China’s reopening and South Korea lifting entry restrictions on Chinese travellers recently given the stable virus situation at home and abroad, according to the Ministry.

20230315-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Groom in UP puts wedding on hold until cousin’s release from...

    Tusshar Kapoor completes 20 years in B’wood, talks of his ‘dizzy...

    “Radhe” earned around Rs 59,920 across 3 halls in India in...

    Chris Rock wants sequel to his new horror flick ‘Spiral’, wishes...