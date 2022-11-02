WORLD

S.Korea closes some air routes after N.Korean missile launches

South Korea on Wednesday closed some of its air routes in the East Sea after one of multiple missiles fired by North Korea landed near the South’s Ulleung Island.

Earlier in the day, the North fired various types of about 10 missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), off its west and east coasts, reports Yonhap News Agency.

One of the SRBMs fell into high seas 26 km south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea, marking the first missile launched by the North that flew past the de facto maritime inter-Korean border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said some air routes in the East Sea would be closed from 10.58 a.m. on Wednesday to 11.05 a.m. on Thursday.

The Ministry has advised local airlines to take a detour to ensure passenger safety in the routes to the US and Japan.

Currently, airlines offer 33 flights via the East Sea — 32 bound for the US and one for Japan.

