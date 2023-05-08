WORLD

S.Korea Defence chief discusses arms industry cooperation with Central, South American envoys

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup met with a group of ambassadors from Central and South America on Monday to discuss defence and arms industry cooperation, his Ministry said.

Lee met the envoys from 16 countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Chile, during a gathering of the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, a UN regional group, at a hotel in central Seoul, according to the Ministry.

In the meeting, Lee described Central and South America as a major region for cooperation, and vowed to come up with more measures for defence cooperation, such as creating institutional groundwork for defence cooperation and regular high-level exchange between defence officials, it said as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

The envoys welcomed Seoul’s efforts for defence cooperation with their countries, according to the Ministry.

Lee also said that Seoul’s efforts for the denuclearisation of North Korea and measures to deter its provocations, and requested support from the countries, it added.

The Minister and the envoys also discussed common security threats faced by South Korea and Central and South America in the Indo-Pacific region, such as climate change, cyber threats and terrorism.

20230508-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fight shown by the Irish batters was commendable, says VVS Laxman...

    Morgan Stanley may slash 3K jobs in 2nd job cut round:...

    Biden faces Republican probe into US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Manchester: Protester dragged into Chinese consulate grounds, beaten up