South Korea on Sunday dismissed as “untrue” a claim by the European Union’s top diplomat that he and Seoul’s Defence Minister discussed Ukraine’s need for ammunition in the ongoing war against Russia.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, tweeted the claim after his talks with Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security conference in Singapore, on Saturday.

“The claim that discussions on ammunition support for Ukraine were held is not true,” South Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a message sent to reporters, Yonhap news agency reported.

“While mentioning the need for various weapons systems and other forms of support to improve the situation in Ukraine, the EU side expressed its unilateral stance on the importance of (the provision of) ammunition,” the ministry said.

It added that ammunition support for Ukraine was not an official agenda item during the bilateral talks.

Seoul has maintained a policy stance against the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine, though it has offered non-lethal humanitarian support to the war-torn nation.

