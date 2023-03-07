The South Korean government has eased travel advisories for six countries, including Spain and Tunisia, to the lowest level in line with its latest Covid-19 guidelines, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The level 2 alert, which also affected Mauritius, Andorra, Jordan and Namibia, was lowered one notch to level 1, according to the Ministry.

It also eased travel advisories for Peru, Papua New Guinea and four other countries down a notch to level 2, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Ministry said it decided to keep in place the current special travel advisories for 11 other nations, including Russia, South Africa and Mexico.

