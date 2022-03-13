WORLD

S.Korea extends Covid advisory against all foreign travel

By NewsWire
The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Sunday renewed its Covid-19 special advisory against all overseas travel for another month Sunday in what is expected to be the last extension of the advisory that was first issued two years ago.

In the advisory effective until April 13, the Ministry warned against travelling to all countries and regions due to the global spread of the Omicron variant while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The advisory was first issued in March 2020 and has been extended every month.

Sunday’s extension is expected to be the last as the ministry said it would shift to country-specific advisories next month from the blanket advisory.

The government also announced on Friday that foreign arrivals who have completed vaccination and registered their vaccination records with the government in advance will be exempt from self-quarantine starting March 21.

