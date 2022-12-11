South Korea’s agriculture ministry on Sunday said it has expanded the scope of poultry culling at farms infected with a highly pathogenic avian influenza in some areas of South Jeolla Province.

The move came as a total of 19 cases have been reported in the province since November 16, when a highly pathogenic avian influenza was found at a duck farm in Jangheung, 394 km southwest of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry said the poultry culling has been expanded to 2 kilometers from the current 500 meters from an avian influenza-hit farm in Muan and Hampyeong in the province.

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun visited a disinfection center in the province to inspect quarantine measures, the ministry said.

