S.Korea, Germany discuss arms industry, security cooperation

The defence chiefs of South Korea and Germany held talks in Singapore on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the arms industry and other security areas, Seoul’s Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, held the talks on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministers noted that the two countries are traditionally friendly countries that have maintained cooperative relations for a long period, and agreed to strengthen defense cooperation for the “rules-based order”, it said.

They also agreed to continue military cooperation, such as joint participation in multinational exercises, it added.

Lee thanked Pistorius for Germany’s efforts for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, such as its participation in international efforts to implement UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, and asked for its continued support, according to the ministry.

It marked the first meeting between the two countries’ defence chiefs since May 2021.

20230604-165006

