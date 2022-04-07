WORLD

S. Korea holds talks with Sweden, Finland

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s top diplomat had one-on-one talks on bilateral ties, the Russia-Ukraine war and Korean Peninsula affairs, with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Brussels, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is on a visit there to attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers. He is the first South Korean foreign minister to join such a high-profile NATO session, as the country has been invited as an Asia-Pacific partner of the multilateral alliance.

In Chung’s talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Wednesday (local time), the two sides agreed to expand substantive cooperation to such fields as information and communications technology (ICT) and startups, Yonhap news agency reported.

Chung then had a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and agreed to continue broadening partnerships in startups, the defence industry and the environmental sector.

Haavisto expressed hope for the early launch of direct flight services between Helsinki and South Korea’s port city of Busan, which has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic, the ministry added.

Chung also briefed the Swedish and Finnish ministers on the security situation in Korea, and they reaffirmed support for Seoul’s efforts to resume a dialogue involving Pyongyang. They exchanged views on the Ukraine issue as well.

20220407-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid restrictions eased in Australian capital

    Iranian Navy begins military drill in Caspian Sea

    India safely evacuates diplomats, citizens from Afghanistan

    Sudan requires investigation into rape allegations against female demonstrators