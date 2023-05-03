WORLD

S.Korea, Indonesia to seek stronger economic ties, push for green growth

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea and Indonesia agreed on Wednesday to expand economic ties amid the realignment of the global supply chain and seek growth based on green technologies, the finance ministry said.

The agreement came as Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met his Indonesian counterpart, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, onthe margins of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank held in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

During the meeting, Choo noted South Korean companies have invested in a diverse range of sectors in Indonesia, including the automobile, battery and petrochemical industries, Yonhap news agency reported.

He requested Jakarta continue its efforts to address possible economic challenges for Korean companies, such as lowering tariffs for raw materials.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in the green sector by utilizing South Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund commitment to Indonesia.

Last year, South Korea decided to more than double the ceiling on the low-interest rate loans to Indonesia to US$1.5 billion over the 2022-26 period, compared with the previous $600 million set aside for 2016-21.

First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun, meanwhile, held a separate meeting with Bambang Susantono, who heads Indonesia’s ministry-level organization tasked with the Southeast Asian nation’s envisioned relocation of its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.

During the meeting, Bang requested Indonesia give attention and support to South Korean firms wishing to participate in the infrastructure projects needed for the relocation.

Indonesia plans to invest around 40 trillion won ($29.9 billion) for the relocation, which is expected to be completed in 2045.

South Korea and Indonesia celebrate their 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year.

20230503-175203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea’s new suspected Covid-19 cases fall below 20,000

    We’ve conveyed our views to Djokovic on rules related to Covid-19...

    Storm-triggered incidents kill 5 in Pakistan

    Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia