S.Korea issues first heat wave advisories of 2023

South Korea on Saturday issued first heat wave advisories of the year for more than a dozen inland areas, including Gwangju and Daegu,the weather office said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced that these advisories came into effect at 11 a.m. in 13 regions across the country, reports Yonhap News agency.

The affected areas are Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gwangwon province; Wanju in North Jeolla province; Gwangju; Damyang in South Jeolla province; Daegu; and Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gunwi, Chilgok, Gimcheon, Sangju and Uiseong of North Gyeongsang province.

Last year, the first heat wave advisories were also issued around this time.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.

As the scorching heat continues with clear skies, more regions are expected to come under the advisories until June 19.

On Saturday, the daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 34 degrees nationwide, according to the KMA.

