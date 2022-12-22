WORLD

S.Korea, Japan hold consultations on Fukushima water discharge plan

South Korea and Japan held working-level virtual consultations on Thursday on Tokyo’s plan to discharge radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea starting next year, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

In the online meeting, Yun Hyun-soo, director-general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs at the ministry, and officials from other involved government agencies called for Japan to come up with responsible measures to ensure the safety of the disposal and that it conforms to international laws and standards, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Japanese side was led by Kaifu Atsushi, director-general of the Tokyo foreign ministry’s disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.

Seoul officials also called for consistent, timely and transparent provisions of related information on the water discharge plan from Japan, according to the ministry.

