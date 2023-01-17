WORLD

S.Korea-Japan ties on improvement trend after ‘deep ordeal’: Yoon

NewsWire
0
0

Relations between South Korea and Japan have shown a clear trend of improvement recently following a period of “deep ordeal” in the past few years, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a message on Tuesday.

“Relations between South Korea and Japan went through the most difficult and deepest ordeal for the past few years, but they are showing a clear trend of improvement recently,” Yoon said in the message, read by First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, at a joint Seoul conference of the two countries’ private panels on helping develop bilateral relations.

Yoon stressed South Korea and Japan are “the closest and most important neighbors” that need to cooperate in all fields, including security and the economy. The president added the Seoul government will continue to make efforts toward “practical improvements” of the relations, Yonhap news agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also pledged to work toward improving bilateral ties in his message delivered by Koichi Aiboshi, Japan’s ambassador to South Korea.

Kishida said he will maintain close communications with Yoon for a prompt resolution for pending issues.

Yoon has repeatedly expressed a commitment to improve the bilateral relationship in a departure from his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in. The two neighbours have stepped up efforts to improve security cooperation against North Korea’s provocations and threats.

20230117-082004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aus Education Minister calls for meeting to address teacher shortage

    ‘Iran to engage in reasonable nuclear negotiations’

    Australian GDP up 0.6% in Q3

    Uzbek court sentences 14 supporters of militant groups to jail terms