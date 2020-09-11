S Korea joins growing list of withdrawals from Thomas Cup, Uber Cup

Seoul, Sep 11 (IANS) South Korea on Friday joined a growing list of countries to withdraw from the upcoming Thomas Cup and Uber Cup badminton tournaments. The Badminton Korea Association said it has decided to withdraw its men’s and women’s teams from the two tournaments, according to local media reports.

The two tournaments are scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3-11. Taiwan, Thailand and Australia have already announced withdrawals while Indonesian federation is scrambling to get the green light from its government to send the teams for the tournament.

India, meanwhile, announced its squads on Thursday after it was decided that a preparatory camp for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cups won’t be possible due to the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

The selected players have been asked to submit fitness certificates by September 17. They have been advised to train on their own and keep BAI updated on their regular fitness and training status. “It has been learnt that owing to the unwillingness of some campers to undergo the quarantine period, the camp which was to start on September 7, could not begin,” said the Sports Authority of India.

The final date for declaring the teams for the tournaments is September 17.

–IANS

