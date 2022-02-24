S. Korea NSC voices strong regret over Russia’s Ukraine attack

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) of South Korea on Thursday expressed strong regret over Russia’s attack on Ukraine, shortly after President Moon Jae-in said South Korea will join international sanctions against Moscow.

National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the meeting after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the meeting, security officials “expressed strong regret over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” and repeated calls that the Ukraine crisis “must be peacefully resolved through diplomacy.”

The NSC also called for Russia to “immediately stop invading Ukraine,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

Shortly before the NSC meeting was held, Moon said South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia as he expressed regret over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Republic of Korea expresses support for international efforts, including economic sanctions, aimed at curbing armed invasion and resolving the situation peacefully, and will take part in them,” Moon said, referring to South Korea’s official name.

Moon also instructed the government to do everything possible to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine after he was briefed on the crisis in the wake of Russia’s attack, said Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication.

The foreign ministry has said South Korea will join international sanctions on Russia if Moscow launches a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

“The government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls” if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.

The NSC will make utmost efforts to protect South Korean nationals there and help them swiftly leave the country, it said.

There are 64 Korean nationals in Ukraine and 36 of them will leave the country Thursday, it said.

