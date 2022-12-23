WORLD

S.Korea PM reaffirms support for Ukraine in phone talks

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday reaffirmed the country’s support for Ukraine to help its fight against Russia during phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

In their first phone talks since the war began in February, the two sides discussed Seoul’s humanitarian aid and Ukraine’s post-war recovery plans, Yonhap News Agency reported quoting South Korea’s PMO.

Han said South Korea has so far provided US$100 million worth of assistance and will remain in solidarity with Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Seoul government shipped power generators, vaccines and medical supplies to Ukraine to help people cope with severe cold weather during the winter.

Shmyhal gave thanks for Seoul’s support and said his government wants South Korea to take part in Ukraine’s post-war recovery efforts, and Han expressed hope for the reconstruction plan, according to his office.

20221223-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia recruiting Afghan commandos trained by US to fight in Ukraine

    Women’s World Cup: Win against Pakistan was a complete performance, says...

    2nd largest digital currency loses 20% of its value in 24...

    Waymo says fully driverless rides are coming to US