WORLD

S.Korea, Qatar hold PM talks on energy cooperation

By NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum held talks with his Qatari counterpart in the Middle Eastern country on Sunday to discuss cooperation in energy supplies, agriculture, health and other areas, his office said.

The talks between Kim and Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani came as Seoul seeks to strengthen energy cooperation with Doha amid concerns that the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt energy supply chains, Yonhap news agency reported.

Qatar accounts for more than 25 per cent of South Korea’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Aside from energy cooperation, the two sides discussed health care, education and agriculture as Doha seeks to diversify its industries beyond the energy sector.

“In light of food security, Qatar has shown particular interest in the smart farm, a new area that South Korea has pioneered,” Kim told reporters after the talks. “We will hand it over to the next government so that it can review it as one of its key tasks.”

Earlier, Kim paid a courtesy call on Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Kim will return home Monday.

20220321-031803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Erdogan announces new measures to cope with currency depreciation

Gun violence costs America $280 bn a year: US media

Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes

Istanbul airport cancels all flights as heavy snowstorm hits Turkey